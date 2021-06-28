Converse Street in Longmeadow closed for construction

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow police are warning residents of possible traffic delays on Converse Street this week.

Beginning on Monday, the intersection of Converse and Laurel Streets will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. until this Friday, July 2nd. Westbound and eastbound on Converse Street at this intersection will be closed. However, northbound and southbound on Laurel Street will still be open.

The intersection will remain open next week but beginning on Monday, July 12th, the intersection will again close during the day time until Friday, July 16th.

Police are asking drivers to find an alternative route as the construction project takes place. Any updates on the project will be posted on the Longmeadow Police Department’s Facebook page.