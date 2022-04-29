Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

#14. Nantucket

– Average commute time: 12 minutes

— #3,097 longest among all counties nationwide

— 60.3% shorter than state average

— 56.5% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 2.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 2.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72%), carpooled (7.5%), walked (10.3%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (7%)

#13. Dukes County

– Average commute time: 12.6 minutes

— #3,077 longest among all counties nationwide

— 58.3% shorter than state average

— 54.3% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 0.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 3.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 1.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.6%), carpooled (5.2%), walked (3.5%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (12.5%)

#12. Berkshire County

– Average commute time: 19.8 minutes

— #2,351 longest among all counties nationwide

— 34.4% shorter than state average

— 28.3% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 8.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 2.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.5%), carpooled (8.5%), walked (6.4%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (5.9%)

#11. Hampden County

– Average commute time: 22.9 minutes

— #1,733 longest among all counties nationwide

— 24.2% shorter than state average

— 17.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 9.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82%), carpooled (7.8%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (2%), worked from home (3.9%)

#10. Hampshire County

– Average commute time: 23.6 minutes

— #1,581 longest among all counties nationwide

— 21.9% shorter than state average

— 14.5% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 7.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 32.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.2%), carpooled (6.9%), walked (9.1%), public transportation (3%), worked from home (7%)

#9. Barnstable County

– Average commute time: 23.9 minutes

— #1,518 longest among all counties nationwide

— 20.9% shorter than state average

— 13.4% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 13.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.8%), carpooled (7.6%), walked (2.3%), public transportation (1.5%), worked from home (7.3%)

#8. Franklin County

– Average commute time: 24.9 minutes

— #1,267 longest among all counties nationwide

— 17.5% shorter than state average

— 9.8% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 33.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.3%), carpooled (9.1%), walked (3.7%), public transportation (2.2%), worked from home (7.6%)

#7. Bristol County

– Average commute time: 28.8 minutes

— #594 longest among all counties nationwide

— 4.6% shorter than state average

— 4.3% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 30.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.7%), carpooled (8.5%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (2.8%), worked from home (3.5%)

#6. Worcester County

– Average commute time: 29.7 minutes

— #477 longest among all counties nationwide

— 1.7% shorter than state average

— 7.6% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 25.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.8%), carpooled (7.9%), walked (2.9%), public transportation (2%), worked from home (5.7%)

#5. Essex County

– Average commute time: 30.4 minutes

— #406 longest among all counties nationwide

— 0.7% longer than state average

— 10.1% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 32.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.5%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (3.2%), public transportation (5.7%), worked from home (5.4%)

#4. Suffolk County

– Average commute time: 31.3 minutes

— #316 longest among all counties nationwide

— 3.6% longer than state average

— 13.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 8.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 28.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (40.3%), carpooled (6.6%), walked (13.7%), public transportation (32.4%), worked from home (3.2%)

#3. Middlesex County

– Average commute time: 31.4 minutes

— #307 longest among all counties nationwide

— 4.0% longer than state average

— 13.8% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 8.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 30.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (67.1%), carpooled (6.9%), walked (5%), public transportation (12.5%), worked from home (5.8%)

#2. Plymouth County

– Average commute time: 33.8 minutes

— #151 longest among all counties nationwide

— 11.9% longer than state average

— 22.5% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 43.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.2%), carpooled (7.2%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (5.9%), worked from home (4.9%)

#1. Norfolk County

– Average commute time: 35 minutes

— #101 longest among all counties nationwide

— 15.9% longer than state average

— 26.8% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 52.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (67.5%), carpooled (7%), walked (3.7%), public transportation (14.6%), worked from home (5.6%)