WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT will be closing a lane on the Cowles Bridge in Westfield beginning Monday.

Drivers looking to cross the Little River in Westfield on the Cowles Bridge caring Southwick Road (Routes 10 & 202) can expect the drive to take a little longer. With one lane closed traffic will be alternating through one side of the bridge to facilitate the crane erection and Phase 1 girder installation of the replacement bridge.

The lane closure will be conducted Monday through between 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Signage will be placed across the area to warn drivers of the traffic pattern change. You can view the Live Waze Traffic Map above to see if there is any traffic in the area before you head out.

This project replaces Cowles Bridge including a realignment and widening of Southwick Road to provide turning lanes at City View Road and Mill Street. The City View Road traffic signal will be replaced, and a new traffic signal will be added at the intersection of Mill Street.

The bridge was originally built in 1916, with the superstructure reconstructed in 1951, and temporary repairs made in 1995.