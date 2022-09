CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A two-vehicle accident is causing traffic to back up along I-391 in Chicopee Friday morning.

The 22News crew at the location could see two sedans involved in the crash at the bottom of the off-ramp at Exit 3 of I-391 to Chicopee Street. Traffic is slowed in the area while police direct traffic.

22News contacted Massachusetts State Police and Chicopee Police and will update this story as soon as any information is released.