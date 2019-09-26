Crash causing backup on Mass Pike in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Traffic is backed up on the MassPike due to an accident near Granby Road and Grattan Street in Chicopee.

Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Foley confirmed with 22News that there is an accident and troopers have been called to the area. He was unable to provide any other information at the moment.

Traffic is backed up on the Eastbound side into West Springfield near Exit 4.

22News is working for you to find out more information and we’ll update this story as soon as more information is available.