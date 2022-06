HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An early morning crash has shut down the ramp from I-391 to Commercial Street in Holyoke.

A 22News crew in the area saw multiple state police and Holyoke police cruisers in the area of the crash. You can see a U-Haul pickup truck there. It appears a U-Haul pickup truck made contact with the guard rail before coming to a halt on the ramp.

Holyoke Police told 22News, that clean-up is underway and it should be clear by 6 a.m.