NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The left lane on I-91 South in Northampton is closed due to a motor vehicle crash.

According to the MassDOT at around 1:00 p.m., the crash is at mile marker 23, near the Oxbow Marina area. The Waze map shows traffic backed up to the Bridge Street and Damon Road area.

