SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic is backed up on the northbound side of I-91 in downtown Springfield due to a motor vehicle crash.
The 22News live camera shows two Massachusetts State Police cruisers assisting a motor vehicle crash. The left lane is currently closed with traffic slowly getting by in the right lanes.
According to the Waze traffic map, a minor crash is causing traffic to back up beyond the Longmeadow curve just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
