LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A crash is causing traffic to back up on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow Friday afternoon.

A 22News crew could see at least three vehicles involved in a crash on the northbound side of I-91 in Longmeadow. According to Waze, traffic is backed up in Connecticut at this time.

22News contacted the Massachusetts State Police for additional information and waiting to hear back.