WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westfield is causing delays Thursday afternoon.

According to Mass. Transportation, at around 2:30 p.m. the left travel lane was closed on the westbound side on I-90 in the area of exit 41. The vehicles were moved to the break-down lane to allow the travel lanes to reopen as of 3 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays, as traffic is backed up for approximately three miles.

