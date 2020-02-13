Crash on Mass Pike slowing traffic in Ludlow

Image sent to 22News by Joscelyn Donovan via Report It.

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic is slowed on the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound in Ludlow Thursday morning, due to an accident near Exit 7.

Sgt. Cole of the State Police barracks in Westfield told 22News the incident was reported as a two-car crash, but he had no additional information at this time regarding injuries or how long the crash will take to clear.

A photo sent to 22News through our Report It feature showed the left-hand lane shut down because of the crash.