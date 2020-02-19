Breaking News
Police: 3 arrested after man shot in Springfield, suspected shooter at large
Watch Live
Pre-Show 8PM: 2020 Democratic Presidential Debate

Crash on North Main Street in Palmer causing traffic delays

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A crash involving at least three vehicles is causing traffic delays on North Main Street in Palmer Wednesday night. 

Palmer Police told 22News there are no reports of injuries at this time and that officers are still investigating. 

A photo taken by a 22News crew in the area shows two cars crashed head-on. You can also see heavy damages in front of the vehicles. No road closures have been announced. 

22News will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as more details become available. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

22News Traffic Trackers

Trending Stories