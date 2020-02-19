Crash on North Main Street in Palmer causing traffic delays

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A crash involving at least three vehicles is causing traffic delays on North Main Street in Palmer Wednesday night.

Palmer Police told 22News there are no reports of injuries at this time and that officers are still investigating.

A photo taken by a 22News crew in the area shows two cars crashed head-on. You can also see heavy damages in front of the vehicles. No road closures have been announced.





22News will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as more details become available.