AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A crash reported on the Waze traffic map is causing delays on Route 57 in Agawam Friday afternoon.

The crash is causing bumper-to-bumper traffic on the eastbound side of Route 57 as well as Route 75. It was reported at around 1:30 p.m.

The holiday travel rush is underway and Saturday, December 23rd, and Thursday, December 28th are expected to the the busiest days on the road. Construction on state roads by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be shut down from 5 a.m. on Friday, December 22, until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26, and from 5:00 a.m. on Friday, December 29, until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2.

Travel experts recommend everyone use real-time travel tools like the GPS on their phone and leave as early as possible if they want to avoid traffic.