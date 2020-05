HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A water main break on Beech Street in Holyoke is affecting several neighborhoods Tuesday.

The Holyoke Police Department said the water main break at 471 Beech Street is affecting residents in the West Franklin and Highlands area.

Police say repairs could last for some time.

Drivers are asked to be cautious when traveling in the area as crews are working.

22News will keep you updated on when repairs are done. In the meantime, here is our live Waze Traffic Map.