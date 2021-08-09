Crews repaving Russellville Road in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repave Russellville Road in Westfield beginning Monday.

Repaving operations will reach Russellville Road with work stretching from Montgomery Road to the Southampton town line. Work on Monday begins with lowing manhole structures and will have little impact on traffic.

Traffic on Russellville Road will be reduced to one, alternating lane for Wednesday through Friday and again next week from the 16th through the 17th.

“In continuing with my promise to focus on rehabilitating our streets and infrastructure I am pleased to announce the next city neighborhood that will see paving work is Wyben,” Humason said. “The next road on our list to pave is Russellville Road, the entire length from Montgomery Road to the Southampton town line.”

According to Assistant City Engineer Jeremy Cigal, “Sections of the road are in tough shape so we are doing the Cold in Place Recycling followed by hot mix paving. It’s what we did on North Road, Northwest Road, and West Road.”

“Road work season is short in the Northeast,” Mayor Humason said. “We’ve got to strike while the blacktop is hot. I’d like to thank the City Council for supporting my budget which allows us to pay for this roadwork. I’d also ask for motorists’ and neighbors’ patience while the work is performed and encourage them to seek alternate routes until the paving is completed. Thank you.”