Culvert being replaced on Hall Road in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department announced that Hall Road will be closed Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The road will be closed for the construction of a culvert replacement.
Drivers are advised to take a different route.
by: Seth RosenthalPosted: / Updated:
STURBRIDGE, Mass (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department announced that Hall Road will be closed Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The road will be closed for the construction of a culvert replacement.
Drivers are advised to take a different route.