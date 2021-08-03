Culvert being replaced on Hall Road in Sturbridge

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STURBRIDGE, Mass (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department announced that Hall Road will be closed Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The road will be closed for the construction of a culvert replacement. 

Drivers are advised to take a different route.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

22News Traffic Trackers

Donate Today