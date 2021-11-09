Data finds crashes increase as daylight grows shorter

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – According to recent data analysis, shorter daylight hours increases the risk of crashes for both drivers and pedestrians.

According to crash data analyzed by AAA, in the days after the time change there is a marked increase in crashes nationwide. Fatal pedestrian crashes across the U. S. in the 5 p.m. hour increased from an average of 2.3 a week to 17.9. Fatal car crashes increased during the same time period, from 26.2 per week to 45.3.

From 2016 to 2020 in Massachusetts there was a 53% increase in crashes during the 5 p.m. hour in the four weeks following the time change as compared to the four weeks prior, jumping from an average of 27 a day to 42. For pedestrians, the chance of being struck by a car increased 274% over the same period.

The possible reasons for the increase in accidents include drowsy driving and adjusting to driving in the dark. AAA recommends that drivers:

Should not rely on their bodies to provide warning signs for drowsiness and should instead prioritize getting at least seven hours of sleep before hitting the road.

Travel at times of the day when they are normally awake.

Avoid heavy foods.

Avoid medications that cause drowsiness or other impairment.

To adjust to darker conditions, AAA recommends that drivers make sure their vehicle is in good repair with an emphasis on their headlights, which can show signs of deterioration even after three years. Check for yellowing, clouding and other changes in appearance. Replacement and restoration services are available at most repair shops, including AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities.

Additionally, AAA recommends drivers: