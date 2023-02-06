BECKET, Mass. (WWLP)– Work crews will be conducting pavement repairs on the MassPike (I-90) westbound at mile marker 17.3 in Becket on Wednesday.
The work will be happening February 8, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Drivers should be prepared for delays as the work will require temporary lane closures. There will be signs, law enforcement details and messaging in place to direct drivers.
The project is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.
