HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Street (Rte. 5) is scheduled to be worked on from Thursday through October 21.

According to a news release by the Holyoke Mayor’s Office, the street will be milled, paved, and other related work will occur from Allyn Street to Mountain Park Road. This work will provide smooth pavement surface for travel lanes when completed.

Travelers are to expect significant traffic delays and alternate routes are are encouraged.