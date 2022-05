HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley Police Department is asking residents to avoid Bay Road Thursday, May 5, and Friday, May 6 for repairs.

According to a social media post by the Hadley Police Department, the continuation of a drainage culvert repair on Bay Road between East Street and Middle Street is expected to cause delays in the morning rush hours.

Work is expected to be completed by 3 p.m. No further information was given.