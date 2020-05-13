Ramp on I-91 southbound in Greenfield closed until May 19

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Expect traffic delays on I-91 southbound in Greenfield from Wednesday until Tuesday, May 19.

According to MassDOT, the ramp from Route 2 westbound to I-91 southbound will be closed due to bridge deck repairs. Traffic will be detoured to I-91 northbound to exist 28, Bernardston where drivers can reverse direction to I-91 southbound.

Signage and law enforcement will be in the area to guide drivers. Those who are traveling near the construction are advised to slow down and use caution.