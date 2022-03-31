ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – In response to a building in danger of collapse, the Orange Police Department has created a detour to protect drivers.

On Tuesday, West River Street was closed to traffic and pedestrians from Pleasant Street to South Main Street due to risk of falling glass and brick from an old cereal factory. The street will remain closed until further notice.

Detours have been implemented to help traffic flow through the area between West River Street and South Main Street:

Drivers heading eastbound, use West River Street to Fountain Street to West Myrtle Street to South Main Street.

Drivers heading westbound, use South Main Street to Congress Street to Pleasant Street to West River Street.

Immediately in effect, a full parking ban is being placed for no on street parking along the detour route, as shown in the diagram below.

Detour map courtesy Orange Police Department.

MAP: 16-36 West River Street in Orange

“I walk over there a lot and there’s always glass on the sidewalk, and I’m surprised no one’s been hit by glass,” said Mary Bates of Orange.















(Orange Fire Department)

(Orange Fire Department)

Detour signs have been placed, including detour signs for tractor trailer units travelling on Route 2. 22News will continue to update this situation as more information becomes available.