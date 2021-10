HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Old County Road in Holland is scheduled to be closed for paving Thursday.

According to the Holland Police Department, construction scheduled for Thursday will cause a temporary closure of Old County Road between the intersection of Mashapaug Road and Lake Drive in Holland. Causeway Road will be closed for paving as well.

The roads will be closed as crews pave the area. A detour along Union Road will be in place.