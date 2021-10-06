Detours on Main Street in Wilbraham due to construction

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Road work will cause a portion of Main Street in Wilbraham to close on Thursday, according to police.

Eversource crews will be doing construction work in the area from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Wilbraham Police Department said. The area of Main Street between Burt Lane at Crane Park to Hunting Lane in front of the United Church will be closed to traffic in both directions.

Traffic will be diverted around the area using Springfield Street, Ripley Street, and Hunting Lane. Drivers will be able to access Burt Lane to Crane Park through Main Street southbound from the center of town by Springfield Street.

The detour is expected to last for one day.

If you’re traveling in the area and need an alternate route, here is the 22News Live traffic Map.