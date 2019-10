LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Detours are set in place on Bliss Road in Longmeadow due to repairing drainage structures Wednesday.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, at 9:00 a.m., officers will begin detouring eastbound traffic on Bliss Road onto Grassy Gutter.

Live Traffic Map

The repair will be taking place at the intersection of Bliss Road and Bliss Court and is expected to be completed by 2:00 p.m.