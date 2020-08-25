Downed tree, wires closes part of Green Hill Road in Gill

GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – Storm damage has caused a section of Green Hill Road in Gill to close Tuesday evening.

The Gill Fire Department said the storm passed through and caused some tree damage as well as downed powerlines. At this time, Green Hill Road is closed at Franklin Road and Mountain Road is closed in the middle, south of Deer Run Lane.

Police details and fire officials are out blocking roadways. Drivers are urged to not drive around cones or signs.

“Remember to stay away from downed power lines,” fire officials warned. “Especially in wet weather wires can arc long distances. Do not touch or drive over them.”