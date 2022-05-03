SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The skywalk on East Columbus Avenue in Springfield was struck by a garbage truck Tuesday morning.

A portion of East Columbus Avenue was closed as crews worked to clean up debris from the signage that fell. According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the fire department is checking the structure as a precaution.

Walsh told 22News the truck’s height did not affect the clearance however, something on the truck was raised on it which is what collided with the sign. The Springfield Fire Department says no injuries were reported.