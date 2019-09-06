DPW crews fixing large pothole near Strathmore Bridge in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repair a large pothole that was discovered near the Strathmore Bridge in West Springfield Thursday night.

West Springfield Police Lt. Nolan Ryan told 22News the large pothole, which is about 2 feet wide and three feet long, has orange cones surrounding it and is located at the breakdown lane right before the bridge.

DPW crews have been called and are currently in the area fixing it.

Lt. Ryan said no detours or road closures have been announced, although it is advised to travel with caution as crews are working in the area.

