SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver has been taken to Baystate Medical Center, after a single-vehicle crash on I-291 in Springfield Thursday morning.

Trooper Moran of the state police barracks in Springfield told 22News that the driver of the car was thrown from the vehicle in the crash on I-291 westbound just prior to Exit 3 (Armory Street). The accident was reported at 5:40 A.M.

Moran said no lanes are currently closed. There is, however a backup on I-291 westbound between Exits 4 and 3.