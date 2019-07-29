Drivers annoyed with train-related delays in Agawam, West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers continue to grumble over hour-long delays for crossing the CSX railroad tracks between Agawam and West Springfield.

The source of their frustration continues to be the slow-moving or completely stopped trains that prevent traffic from crossing over from 2nd Street in West Springfield or Bridge Street in Agawam.

Traffic flowed easily in both directions on Monday due to the lack of train activity at the railroad crossing.

West Springfield has installed a light on Westfield Street, Route 20 to alert drivers to conditions at the nearby railroad crossing.

When the light flashes, it indicates railroad crossing problems and drivers would be advised to take another route to Agawam.