Drivers frustrated by recent heavy traffic on I-91 in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction on I-91 is causing headaches for local drivers.

At a section of I-91 southbound over the Connecticut River, three lanes are reduced to just two. During rush hour, traffic is backed up and often at a standstill. A commuter from West Springfield told 22News his commute times have definitely increased. He recommends using a different route.

Wycliffe Wesakania said, “Like I’ll go to work within 10 minutes. Trust me they’ll get to work late. So it’s best for them to get out from home, go early than expected.”

The MassDOT website mentions a multimillion-dollar resurfacing project that begin in 2019, but they said the project is completed. It’s unclear if this construction is related.

22News reached out to DOT for clarification, but we have yet to hear back.