Drivers frustrated due to delays caused by construction in Chicopee, Holyoke

Chicopee, Mass. (WWLP) – A construction project that stretches from Chicopee to Holyoke is beginning to frustrate drivers.

The ramp onto Interstate 391 in Chicopee has a temporary stop sign to prevent accidents while merging. Lanes are reduced to one, with drivers also traveling in the emergency lane.

22News spoke with Connor Gramstorff, who said the road construction has been a headache, “Yeah it’s kind of ridiculous on the 391, we have to stop most of the time which is just a pain.”

The $12 million paving project is expected to be complete by this August.