Drivers should plan ahead for Memorial Day Weekend traffic

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – There will be a record number of people traveling for Memorial Day this weekend and experts are warning drivers to plan ahead for delays.

AAA Pioneer Valley told 22New, Western Massachusetts residents should expect slowdowns going toward Cape Cod, Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire and that commuting could be up to three times longer than usual.

Triple-A says nearly 43-million people will travel this holiday weekend which is the most in nearly 15-years.

Despite a rising national gas price average that is inching closer to the $3 per gallon mark 37.5 million travelers are still expected to be taking the roads to their holiday destinations.

MassDOT has shut down Scheduled roadway construction activities since 5:00 a.m. Friday. They’re scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.