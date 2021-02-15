Drivers urged to be cautious after icy road causes rollover crash in Holland

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire officials in Holland are warning drivers of icy road conditions following a rollover crash on Dug Hill Monday evening. 

The Holland Fire Department said although no injuries were reported in the rollover crash, drivers should be cautious of the “extremely icy” and “hazardous” roads. 

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the snow and ice Monday evening through Tuesday, which will lead to very slick road conditions.

WEATHER ALERT: Snow, sleet, and freezing rain Monday

The rollover crash caused Dug Hill to close for some time but has since reopened. 

