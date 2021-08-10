Drivers urged to use caution during 5K in Holland Saturday

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A 5K is being held in Holland Saturday to raise funds to send care packages to military members.

According to the Holland Police Department, the 3rd annual Military Working Dog 5K Walk & Run will be taking place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The race will begin at the elementary school on 28 Sturbridge Road, and follow Sturbridge Road, to Alexander Road, to East Brimfield Road, back to Sturbridge Road, ending back in the school parking lot.

There may be temporary road closures and parking restrictions along the route to allow participants to pass safely. Police are asking drivers to use caution while race participants utilize the roadways. Authorities will do what they can to minimize the affect the race will have on traffic for the area.

Parking for the event can be found at The Holland Congregational Church parking lot, located on 11 Sturbridge Rd. Parking will be restricted in the school parking lot as well as the Town Hall and Hitchcock Field parking lots.