East Main Street in Chicopee down to one lane for 2 weeks beginning Wednesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Chicopee Police have issued a traffic alert for East Main Street beginning Wednesday morning.

Traffic on East Main Street will be limited to one lane heading westbound, just west of the American Legion (aka Veterans) Memorial Bridge beginning on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eastbound traffic will remain in two lanes.

This traffic management is being done so that a new water main connection can be done and is expected to last approximately two weeks.

Drivers can expect delays and should seek alternate routes if possible.