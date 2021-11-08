East Street Bridge in Southampton scheduled to close on Tuesday due to construction

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – East Street Bridge is scheduled to be closed starting Tuesday this week due to construction.

According to Southampton Police Department, East Street Bridge will be paved on Tuesday and crews will be working on the bridge. No time was given on when the construction would start or end.

Drivers are urged to not use this road at all if possible in order to avoid traffic congestion and significant delays. If you’re traveling in the area and need an alternate route, here is the 22News Live Traffic Map.