BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown firefighters received reports of flooding on East Street Sunday morning. When they arrived, a portion of the road was completely washed away.

Several nearby homes were also affected by the flooding on East Street. Firefighters assisted them and evaluated the damage. Rail Road was also damaged from flooding overnight.

Credit: Belchertown Fire Department

East Street will be closed until further notice.