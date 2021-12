BOSTON (WWLP) - Gov. Charlie Baker has just a few more days to take action on a $4 billion spending bill that uses up to 1.45 billion in surplus tax receipts and up to $2.55 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds to invest in health care, housing, premium pay for frontline workers and relief for employers facing rising unemployment insurance costs.

The Legislature sent its bill to Baker last Friday and he has until Monday to act on the legislation, which he has been pushing for months. Baker is expected to sign the bill, but everyone is on the lookout for specifics on amendments and vetoes he may return to the Legislature.