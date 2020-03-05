Eastbound lane closed on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield due to Morgan-Sullivan bridge repairs

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Eastbound lane on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield is closed Thursday due to the replacement of the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge.

According to Mass.gov, the lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m and is required to complete drainage work. At least one lane of travel in each direction will be maintained at all times.

View the live traffic map

The work hours can change based on traffic impacts.

All week, MassDOT is also reducing River Street to one lane with alternating traffic between Roanoke Avenue and Memorial Avenue. The Northbound lane will be closed Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

