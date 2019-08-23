Section of Elm Street in Westfield closed due to food festival

Breaking News
WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Due to the 5th annual Westfield Food Festival, Westfield Police will be closing Elm Street between Franklin Street and School Streets.

Westfield Police Sgt. Saunders told 22News, Elm Street shut down at 5:00 am Friday morning for construction work to be done on a raised crosswalk in the area prior to the food festival setup.

Saunders said the road is likely to reopen on Saturday around 11:00 p.m.

According to the Westfield Rotary Club, The two-day event will feature local restaurants, food trucks, and entertainment. View the music schedule on their website.

There will also be a car show on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

