LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Emerson Road in Longmeadow will be closed Friday while crews repair damages from a recent water main break.

According to the town of Longmeadow, a water main break occurred earlier this week so the Department of Public Works will be repairing the damages from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Traffic will be detoured through Ely Road/Wheel Meadow Drive.

Residents in the area may be without water or experience low pressure while those repairs are being made.