Exit 4 on ramp on MassPike in West Springfield closed Thursday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a closure of the 1-90 eastbound on-ramp at exit 4 in West Springfield Thursday morning.

According to MassDOT, the closure will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following detours will be in place:

Take I-90 westbound to Interchange 3

Exit I-90 at Interchange 3

Get back on I-90 going eastbound

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

MassDOT is advising drivers to reduce speed and use caution when driving through the area. All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.