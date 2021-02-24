Exit sign damaged by crash on I-91 in West Springfield

Traffic

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police are working to clear-up a crash that damaged a sign on I-91 in West Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

Our 22News crew shot video of the crash just before noon on I-91 southbound just before Exit 13B.
The sign advertising the restaurants at the West Springfield exits was damaged in the single-car crash.

Traffic is getting by normally on I-91 south. 22News contacted State Police for more information regarding the crash but has yet to hear back, we will continue to update this story as soon as more information is available.

