EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A construction project in Easthampton is expected to cause traffic delays for the next few months.

According to MassDOT, crews will work on the Mountain View School rotary next week, which will impact traffic on Park Street.

The road will remain open, but it may be reduced to one lane of travel.

MassDOT also noted that crews will reduce work during school arrival and dismissal times. Construction is expected to last through August.