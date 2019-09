LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – The area of Williams Street and Deepwoods Drive in the Turner Park area of Longmeadow will be down to one lane on Monday.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, the area will be down to one lane from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. due to a Columbia Gas job. Drivers should expect delays.

Williams Street from Dwight Road to Frank Smith Road is also under construction for road repairs.

Police are advising residents to seek alternate routes.

