Expect delays in West Springfield due to windmill move

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – There will be temporary delays and road closures due to a large equipment transport of windmill parts through West Springfield Friday.
According to the West Springfield Police Department, the expected time of the move will be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The following roadways will be affected:
- Route 5 northbound between the North End Bridge and East Elm Street
- The North End Bridge and East Elm Street
- The North End Rotary
- Park Street
- Park Avenue
- South Boulevard
- Route 20 Westbound
Police are advising drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes and are expecting this transport to be the last one through town.