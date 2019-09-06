Expect delays in West Springfield due to windmill move

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – There will be temporary delays and road closures due to a large equipment transport of windmill parts through West Springfield Friday.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the expected time of the move will be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The following roadways will be affected:

Route 5 northbound between the North End Bridge and East Elm Street

The North End Bridge and East Elm Street

The North End Rotary

Park Street

Park Avenue

South Boulevard

Route 20 Westbound

Police are advising drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes and are expecting this transport to be the last one through town.