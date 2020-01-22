Expect delays on I-291 in Springfield following truck rollover

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a back-up on I-291westbound in Springfield following a truck rollover.

Springfield State Police Lt. Provost told 22News, around 6:30 a.m, the tractor-trailer crashed on Exit 5 ramp from I-291 westbound to Page Boulevard.

Provost said there is heavy traffic as drivers are making their way through the area. Crews are working to shut down the ramp to remove the tractor-trailer.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

