NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Commuters through Northampton may want to consider an alternate route to start the work week.

Closures will affect the bridge carrying I-91 South over Island Road in Northampton.

The left lane will be closed Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, the right and breakdown lanes will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution near construction zones.