Expect heavy traffic for Columbus Day weekend

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – MassDOT is advising drivers to plan accordingly and possibly use public transportation this weekend as Columbus day traffic is expected to be heavy.

MassDOT has stopped all scheduled road construction and it won’t pick back up again until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Free coffee will be served at all MassDOT service plazas from 10:00 p.m. Monday night until 5:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. The coffee is offered at the 11 service plazas along the Mass Pike.

According to MassDOT, they are encouraging drivers to use the following available technology tools:

MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app to view real-time traffic conditions before driving

Waze, the real-time traffic navigation app that provides drivers with current traffic conditions across Massachusetts

Visit www.mass511.com to view travel times, road construction, traffic alerts, or crashes along a route. Incidents, road closures, lane closures, real-time live traffic cameras, and weather alerts/forecasts, can all be viewed on the interactive live Traffic Map.

Dial 511 from a landline or cell phone to hear information on current conditions on major roadways.

Register for a Mass511 account to create and personalize routes and alerts to be notified of events on those routes ahead of time.

Check MassDOT Highway Traffic and Travel Resources.

Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT as incidents that impact traffic flow are generally mentioned in tweets if they occur on the state’s major highways.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles offices is also closed on Monday for Columbus Day.